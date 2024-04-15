'No Drone Fly Zone' Declared in Parts of Guwahati on April 16

It may be mentioned that the Prime Minister is slated to arrive in Assam's Guwahati on April 16. According to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, there is no program for PM Modi in Guwahati but a sea of people is expected to welcome him.

On April 17, PM Modi will address a mega-election campaign rally in Nalbari for Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate for Barpeta Lok Sabha seat Phani Bhushan Choudhury.