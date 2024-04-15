'No Drone Fly Zone' Declared in Parts of Guwahati on April 16

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Guwahati on April 16 (Tuesday), some parts of the city have been declared ‘no drone fly zone and no cracker zone’.
According to a notification issued by Kamrup Metropolitan District Magistrate Sumit Sattawan, the 'no drone fly zone’ has been declared for April 16 in the entire route of the Prime Minister’s proposed visit.
The places in which the 'no drone fly zone' will be applicable are the route from LGBI Airport via Jalukbari-Maligaon-Bharalumukh-Panbazar-GS Road-Six Mile-Veterinary Field in Khanapara,the order read.
It may be mentioned that the Prime Minister is slated to arrive in Assam's Guwahati on April 16. According to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, there is no program for PM Modi in Guwahati but a sea of people is expected to welcome him.
On April 17, PM Modi will address a mega-election campaign rally in Nalbari for Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate for Barpeta Lok Sabha seat Phani Bhushan Choudhury.