Dry Day Declared in Kamrup (M) on Sept 24

On the occasion of Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva, liquor sales in Assam’s Kamrup (Metropolitan) district will be prohibited on September 24.
In an order, the Office of the District Commissioner of Kamrup (M) district stated that September 24, 2023, shall be treated as a ‘Dry Day’ under Rule-326 (b) of the Assam Excise Rules, 2016.
“Accordingly, all Wholesale/Bonded Warehouse, Composite License/Microbrewery license, IMFL/Beer Retails ‘OFF’ and ‘ON’ shops including Club ‘ON’ and Country Spirit Shops of Kamrup Metropolitan District will remain closed i.e. ‘Dry Day,” the order reads.
“Any violation of the order will attract penal action as per relevant provisions of Assam Excise Act and Rules,” it added.