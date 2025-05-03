Dry Days in Kamrup Metro: No Alcohol Sale From May 5 to 7 & May 11

In anticipation of the second phase of the Panchayat elections in Assam, the District Administration of Kamrup Metropolitan has imposed a series of "Dry Days" to uphold law and order and ensure the smooth conduct of the democratic process.

According to an official order issued by the District Commissioner on May 2, all liquor outlets in Kamrup Metro will remain closed from 4:30 PM on May 5 to 4:30 PM on May 7, corresponding with the polling period. An additional dry day has been declared for May 11, the scheduled date for counting of votes.

The Order

The directive, issued in line with Government W.T. Message (ECF No. EX.271931/687-A dated April 9, 2025), mandates the closure of all categories of liquor establishments. These include Wholesale/Bonded Warehouses, IMFL Retail "OFF" and "ON" shops, Club "ON", Hotel "ON", Microbreweries, Composite outlets, and Country Spirits Shops.

"During this period, all specified liquor outlets shall remain closed. Any violation of the above will attract penal action as per law," the order stated.