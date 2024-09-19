Assam Govt Launches 'Orunodoi 3.0': Expands Reach to 37.2 Lakh Beneficiaries

The Assam government on Thursday launched the third edition of its flagship poverty alleviation program, 'Orunodoi 3.0', expanding its reach to 37.2 lakh beneficiaries.
This marks a significant increase from the 24.6 lakh recipients covered under the previous edition, making it the largest state-run Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) initiative in Assam's history.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the distribution of Orunodoi Cards to new beneficiaries at a special ceremony. The program, designed to empower women from economically weaker sections, will provide a monthly deposit of Rs 1,250 directly into the beneficiaries' bank accounts on the 10th of each month.
With the introduction of Orunodoi 3.0, the previous editions, Orunodoi 1.0 and 2.0, have been replaced. The updated version incorporates enhanced standards and procedures. According to an official statement, care will be taken to ensure that previous beneficiaries are not arbitrarily removed unless they no longer meet the new criteria.
Originally launched on December 1, 2020, the Orunodoi scheme was aimed at providing financial assistance to the needy. The second edition, introduced on December 14, 2022, further expanded the program's reach, paving the way for the current iteration's broader coverage.
Chief Minister Sarma highlighted the scheme’s significance during the launch. He said, "The 'Astadash Mukutar Unnoyone Mala' was launched in the state budget of 2020-21, and it was decided to implement 18 schemes under it. One of these is the Orunodoi scheme, which symbolizes the re-emergence of Assam. Orunodoi is the most powerful of all these initiatives."
Speaking on the financial benefits, he elaborated, "Today, 24.60 lakh families are receiving funds directly in their bank accounts on the 10th of every month. Thanks to Prime Minister’s foresight, arrangements were made for Jan Dhan accounts and Aadhaar linkages, which have enabled the smooth disbursement of funds under Orunodoi."
He broke down the expenditure categories for beneficiaries, stating, "Rs 400 of the Rs 830 provided is meant for essential medicines, Rs 200 for 4 kg of dal, and Rs 150 for fruits and vegetables."
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the government increased the monthly financial aid. Sarma noted, "We decided to raise the amount by Rs 170 during COVID, considering the additional hardships faced by the people."
Responding to complaints about increased electricity bills in 2022, he said, "We decided to provide every family with Rs 250 a month to help with electricity expenses."
The Chief Minister also addressed the expansion of the scheme, emphasizing the role of ration cards: "Aadhaar will be linked to all ration cards through Orunodoi 3.0. New ration cards will be issued to 19 lakh people, increasing the total number of cardholders in the state to 2.60 crore."
He added that having a ration card is now mandatory to avail of the Orunodoi benefits, and families with an annual income below Rs 4 lakh, and no government job, will qualify.
Additionally, Sarma outlined specific eligibility criteria for beneficiaries. He stated, "Widows, families with unmarried daughters above 45 years of age, divorced women, families with persons of the third gender, those with disabilities, and even grandmothers in government old-age homes will be eligible for the scheme."
He further clarified, "Families affected by AIDS, thalassemia, or leprosy will also receive assistance under Orunodoi. Women who beg for a living will be eligible as well."
However, certain individuals will not be able to benefit from Orunodoi 3.0. "Ex-ministers, ex-MLAs, elected panchayat members, government servants, pensioners, and professionals will not qualify for the scheme," Sarma explained, adding that ASHA and anganwadi workers are under separate consideration by the government.
Sarma concluded by stating, "The total allocation for Orunodoi 3.0 is Rs 5,604 crore, and we aim to complete the work on this edition by January 2024. Inspired by our success, many other states have adopted similar initiatives under different names."