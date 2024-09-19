Assam Govt Launches 'Orunodoi 3.0': Expands Reach to 37.2 Lakh Beneficiaries

Chief Minister Sarma highlighted the scheme’s significance during the launch. He said, "The 'Astadash Mukutar Unnoyone Mala' was launched in the state budget of 2020-21, and it was decided to implement 18 schemes under it. One of these is the Orunodoi scheme, which symbolizes the re-emergence of Assam. Orunodoi is the most powerful of all these initiatives."