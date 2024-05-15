DSP Rank Officer from Arunachal Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges

A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)-rank officer of Arunachal Pradesh has been arrested over charges of sexual assault on a minor girl, reports said.
The officer was arrested in a collaborative operation held between the Assam Police, Arunachal Pradesh police, and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport on Wednesday.
The arrested officer has been identified as Bulang Marik, a DSP of Arunachal's IRBN. Marik was allegedly involved in a case related to sexual assault of a minor, after which he reportedly fled to Delhi, reports added.
According to sources, maintaining secrecy, Marik had been residing in Delhi. However, on May 13, when he boarded a flight from Delhi to Guwahati, he was nabbed upon his arrival at the LGBI airport.
Marik has been arrested under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).
Reportedly, the Assam Police has handed over the tainted DSP to the Arunachal Police. Currently, he is being held for further investigation into the matter.