Landmark Convictions in Assam's POCSO Court: Two Men Sentenced for Child Rape

The Additional Session Judge cum Special Judge of the POCSO court gave two landmark convictions in Assam's Morigaon district on Wednesday.
The court found one Hasmat Ali guilty of raping an 11-year-old girl on October 10, 2020, and sentenced him to life in prison.
Previously, a case against Ali was registered at Laharighat Police Station for allegedly raping a minor girl.
Naba Kumar Saikia, a sub-inspector who also served as an investigating officer, investigated the case. He then presented a charge sheet to the court based on his findings.
Following a four-year trial, the court issued a momentous ruling, finding the accused guilty in accordance with the law.
In another trial, Khajal Uddin was sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a seven-year-old girl in the year 2021.
A case was filed against the aforementioned person for raping the minor by entering the house.
The incident came to light after a complaint was lodged by a woman from Hugal Talli village under the Laharighat PS.