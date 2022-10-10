Guwahati News

DTO Hikes City Bus Fare | Check New Rates

The minimum bus fare has been fixed at Rs. 10 and the maximum at Rs. 30.
DTO Hikes City Bus Fare
DTO Hikes City Bus Fare
Pratidin Bureau

The District Transport Offices has hiked the minimum city bus fare in Guwahati.

The directive was issued by the department on September 14.

The minimum bus fare has been fixed at Rs. 10 and the maximum at Rs. 30.

As per the new bus fare, upto 5km the fare is Rs. 10, 5-9km is Rs. 15, 9-13km is Rs. 18, 13-17km is Rs. 22, 17-21km is Rs. 26, 21-25km is Rs. 30.

After 25 km, the fare will be increased by Rs 1 per km.

After pandemic, the city buses were charging Rs. 10 as minimum bus fare however, there was no such official notification made from the department.

Before pandemic the minimum bus fare was fixed at Rs. 7 from Rs. 5 by the DTO.

Revised Bus Fare
Revised Bus Fare
Also Read
Assam Man Held for Killing Pregnant Wife, Daughter
Guwahati
City bus fare
District Transport Offices

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com