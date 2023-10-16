Dumper Crashes into Bamboo Frame Set Up for Durga Puja in Guwahati’s Beltola

A speeding dumper truck collided with a bamboo structure set up for the impending Durga Puja celebration in Guwahati's Beltola locality on Monday morning.
According to sources, the Beltola Lakshmi Mandir Sarbanjanin Durga Puja Committee began erecting the bamboo scaffoldings four days ago to put up advertisement banners during Durga Puja, but today's traffic tragedy ruined the occasion.
Aside from colliding with the bamboo structure, the dumper then ploughed into two shops on the roadside near Beltola, destroying property.
Fortunately, no human casualties or injuries were reported during the road mishap.
The dumper truck driver then departed the site to avoid public outrage.
It may be mentioned that earlier, All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) Assam unit president Gauravv Somani raised major concerns over the roadside construction of bamboo structures in the midst of the city roads.
Somani taking to X platform highlighted a construction of a bamboo structure in Guwahati’s Rehabari locality.
“Wow..Roads dug to put bamboos for Durga puja Pandal in Rehabari area of Guwahati. Shouldn't they be rewarded with heavy penalty as fine? What a crap. Request CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, GDD Minister Ashok Singhal and Kamrup Metro DC Pallav Gopal Jha to take note of all such activity where public property is being destroyed,” wrote Somani on his X handle.