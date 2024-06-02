Dumper Hits Electric Pole in Guwahati's Kharghuli, No Casualties Reported

A speeding dumper truck hit an electric post in Guwahati’s Kharghuli locality on Sunday, reports said.
The incident that occurred at Jaypur in Kharghuli this evening, consequently led to turmoil in the area.
Following the incident, the area has plunged into darkness, as power lines have been damaged, leaving residents grappling with the sudden loss of electricity.
However, as of filing this report, no injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident.
This is a developing story and more details are awaited.