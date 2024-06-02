Guwahati News

Dumper Hits Electric Pole in Guwahati's Kharghuli, No Casualties Reported

The incident that occurred at Jaypur in Kharghuli this evening, consequently led to turmoil in the area.
Dumper Hits Electric Pole in Guwahati's Kharghuli, No Casualties Reported
Dumper Hits Electric Pole in Guwahati's Kharghuli, No Casualties Reported
Pratidin Time

A speeding dumper truck hit an electric post in Guwahati’s Kharghuli locality on Sunday, reports said.

The incident that occurred at Jaypur in Kharghuli this evening, consequently led to turmoil in the area.

Following the incident, the area has plunged into darkness, as power lines have been damaged, leaving residents grappling with the sudden loss of electricity.

However, as of filing this report, no injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.

Dumper Hits Electric Pole in Guwahati's Kharghuli, No Casualties Reported
3 Tripura Youths Arrested in Guwahati for Smuggling Fake Currency
Guwahati police
Collision

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/dumper-hits-electric-pole-in-guwahatis-kharghuli-no-casualties-reported
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com