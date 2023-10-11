"East Tech 2023” Promotes Make in India & Atmanirbhar Bharat Campaign in Defence Sector

Prasenjit Deb
"East Tech 2023", the first-ever Mega Event showcasing latest technologies in Defence sector was successfully concluded today in Guwahati. The event witnessed huge participation by Industrial Partners from all over the country. The event also marked the beginning of a new era in the field of Defence technology, wherein the defence industries were provided a platform by the Eastern Command of the Indian Army in a first of its kind event taking place in the city which is Gateway to the North-East India.
A large number of Indian Manufacturers including Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) from all over the country showcased their latest and the most advanced weapon and equipment technology under one roof unanimously, thereby promoting the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign.
The two-day event was organised in close association with the Government of Assam. The main objective of East Tech 2023 was to augment the technological knowledge base of participants and acquaint them with prevalent "State of The Art" technologies and Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) solutions available in Defence sector.
The two-day event was inaugurated by Bimal Bora, Minister for Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprises and Cultural Affairs Department on October 10, 2023 in the presence of Lieutenant General RP Kalita, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Command, Lieutenant General RC Srikanth, Chief of Staff, Head Quarter Eastern Command, Lieutenant General Manish Erry, Corps Commander, Gajraj Corps and a large number of Military, Para Military Force and Civil dignitaries.
During his visit to the stalls, the Chief Guest commended the effort by the Indian Defence Manufacturers and assured to extend all possible support to the Indian Army towards nation building. He also encouraged industries to consider setting up their initiatives in North East Region, being close to the ASEAN countries and further incorporate the local youth. The Seminar on niche technologies and Medical Symposium with IIT & AllMS, Guwahati conducted during the event saw subject experts from the IlT, AllMS & the Indian Army delivering talks on varied subjects, which attracted a large audience including students from a number of colleges from the city and neighbouring states.
The event concluded on October 11, 2023 with the closing address by Lieutenant General RC Srikanth, Chief of Staff, Head Quarter Eastern Command and Presentation of Mementos to Civil Administration Organisers and also Industry Representatives, for their valuable contribution in making the event a mega success.