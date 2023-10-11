"East Tech 2023” Promotes Make in India & Atmanirbhar Bharat Campaign in Defence Sector

During his visit to the stalls, the Chief Guest commended the effort by the Indian Defence Manufacturers and assured to extend all possible support to the Indian Army towards nation building. He also encouraged industries to consider setting up their initiatives in North East Region, being close to the ASEAN countries and further incorporate the local youth. The Seminar on niche technologies and Medical Symposium with IIT & AllMS, Guwahati conducted during the event saw subject experts from the IlT, AllMS & the Indian Army delivering talks on varied subjects, which attracted a large audience including students from a number of colleges from the city and neighbouring states.