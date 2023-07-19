Guwahati News

EC Team Arrives in Guwahati Ahead of Public Hearings on Delimitation Draft

Notably, the ECI team will hold a three-day public hearing in Guwahati on the delimitation draft from July 19 to July 21.
EC Team Arrives in Guwahati Ahead of Public Hearings on Delimitation Draft
EC Team Arrives in Guwahati Ahead of Public Hearings on Delimitation Draft
Pratidin Time

A team of five officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) arrived in Guwahati on Wednesday for the three-day long public hearings of the delimitation draft.

As per reports, the five officers who have arrived in Guwahati are Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India Rajiv Kumar, Election Commissioner of India Anup Chandra Pandey, Election Commissioner Arun Goel, senior deputy election commissioner Dharmendra Sharma and deputy election commissioner RK Gupta.

Notably, the ECI team will hold a three-day public hearing in Guwahati on the delimitation draft from July 19 to July 21.

The first hearing today will held at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra and is slated to begin at 2 pm. Hearing on five districts, namely, Kamrup (M), West Karbi Anglong, Chirang, Baksa and Dima Hasao will take place at at Kalakshetra today.

The ECI aims to get suggestions and complaints related to the draft proposal on the delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies of Assam during the public hearing, according to an official release.

EC Team Arrives in Guwahati Ahead of Public Hearings on Delimitation Draft
ECI To Hold 3-Day Public Hearings To Discuss Delimitation Draft At Kalakshetra
Election Commission of India
Rajiv Kumar
Delimitation

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/ec-team-arrives-in-guwahati-ahead-of-public-hearings-on-delimitation-draft
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com