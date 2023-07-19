EC Team Arrives in Guwahati Ahead of Public Hearings on Delimitation Draft

Notably, the ECI team will hold a three-day public hearing in Guwahati on the delimitation draft from July 19 to July 21.

The first hearing today will held at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra and is slated to begin at 2 pm. Hearing on five districts, namely, Kamrup (M), West Karbi Anglong, Chirang, Baksa and Dima Hasao will take place at at Kalakshetra today.

The ECI aims to get suggestions and complaints related to the draft proposal on the delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies of Assam during the public hearing, according to an official release.