ECI To Hold 3-Day Public Hearings To Discuss Delimitation Draft At Kalakshetra

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will hold a three-day public hearing in Assam’s Guwahati on the delimitation draft, dates for which have been fixed. The ECI hearings will take place on July 19, July 20 and July 21.
The ECI aims to get suggestions and complaints related to the draft proposal on the delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies of Assam during the public hearing, according to an official release.
According to reports, the hearing on July 19 will be held at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra and will begin at 2 pm. Hearing on five districts, namely, Kamrup (M), West Karbi Anglong, Chirang, Baksa and Dima Hasao will take place at the international auditorium at Kalakshetra.
Meanwhile, hearing on Kamrup district will be held at the hall number 3 of the auditorium. Elsewhere, the Madhavdeva Auditorium will be hosting the hearing on Udalguri, Karbi Anglong and Kokrajhar districts.
Moreover, on July 20, the hearing on as many as 13 districts will begin at 9.30 am. The international auditorium will host the session on Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Nalbari, Sonitpur and Karimganj districts, while hall number 3 will host talks on four districts – Darrang, Hailakandi, Cachar and South Salmara.
The Madhavdeva Auditorium will host the hearing for Nagaon, Morigaon and Dhubri districts. At 3.30 pm, all recognized political parties will convene to lend their thoughts about the matter.
Lastly, on July 21, the hearing on remaining nine districts will begin from 9.30 am and go on till 12.30 pm. The international auditorium will host Tinsukia, Dhemaji and Lakhimpur, while the hall number 3 will host Sivasagar and Jorhat districts. The Madhavdeva Auditorium will host the hearings on Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Golaghat and Majuli districts.