Guwahati: The Downtown School Awarded ‘Institution of Happiness 2025–26’ by QS I-Gauge

The Downtown School, Guwahati, is proud to announce that it has been certified as an ‘Institution of Happiness 2025–26’ by QS I-Gauge, India’s premier education rating institution. This prestigious recognition highlights the school’s commitment to creating a joyful, inclusive, and student-centric learning ecosystem.

The certification ceremony was held on 12th December 2025 in New Delhi, where the honour was formally received by the school’s Principal, Ms Maya Alfred Fernandes, on behalf of the institution.

Speaking on the occasion, principal Ms Maya Alfred Fernandes expressed her gratitude and pride, stating, “This certification is a reflection of our belief that happiness and well-being are fundamental to meaningful learning. At The down town school, we strive to nurture not just academic excellence, but also emotional resilience, creativity, and a sense of belonging among our students.”

The ‘Institution of Happiness’ certification by QS I-Gauge evaluates schools on parameters such as student well-being, positive school culture, supportive teaching practices, and an environment that encourages holistic growth. Earning this distinction reaffirms The downtown school’s dedication to fostering a nurturing atmosphere where students feel motivated, valued, and empowered.

This recognition further strengthens the school’s vision of shaping confident, compassionate, and happy learners, prepared to thrive both academically and personally.