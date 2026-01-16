“Efi Baideu” Fauzia Rahman, Voice of Akashvani Dibrugarh, Passes Away

The world of music and broadcasting in Assam mourns the loss of Fauzia Rahman, popularly known as Efi Baideu, the retired staff artist and program presenter of Akashvani Dibrugarh, who passed away early Friday morning at around 4:40 am in Guwahati. She had been admitted to a hospital there following complications from a brain haemorrhage.

Advertisment

Fauzia Rahman was one of the most popular announcers of Western music programs broadcast from Akashvani Dibrugarh between the 1970s and 1990s. Her distinctive voice and charismatic presentation style made her a household name among music lovers across Assam. Residents of Dibrugarh fondly remember tuning in to her shows, which introduced them to legendary Western musicians and offered a glimpse into global music trends.

Born and educated in Shillong, Fauzia attended Pine Mount School before completing her senior Cambridge from Saint Mary’s School. She earned special admiration for her captivating voice and engaging on-air presence, leaving an indelible mark on listeners of all ages.

Fauzia Rahman, fondly called “Efi” by her fans, was married to the late Dr. Alfred Rahman, former Vice Principal of Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh. She is survived by her younger daughter, Fariyal Rahman and daughter-in-law Zeenat. Her elder son, Arfin Rahman, passed away in 2020.

Her funeral rites will be held in Dibrugarh, as the city pays homage to a beloved voice that shaped its cultural soundscape.

Also Read: Renowned Journalist and Prantik's Founding Editor Pradip Baruah Passes Away