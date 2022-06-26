Eknath Shinde Calls Meeting of Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs in Guwahati

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has called a meeting of MLAs camping with him at Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati in Assam on Sunday to discuss the strategy ahead.

The political turbulence in Maharashtra was triggered by the faction war in Shiv Sena after Eknath Shinde flew to Surat with some MLAs and then to Guwahati where he claims to have the support of 38 MLAs of the 55 Shiv Sena legislators, which is more than two-thirds of the party's strength in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It means that they can either leave and form another political party or merge with another without being disqualified from the state assembly.

The Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly Narhari Zirwal issued disqualification notices to 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs of Eknath Shinde camp currently staying in Guwahati in Assam. Further, all the 16 MLAs to whom the disqualification notice has been issued are supposed to file their written replies by June 27 (Monday).