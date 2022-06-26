Assam Youth Dead After Falling off From Moving Train in Gujarat

In a tragic incident, a youth hailing from Assam has reportedly died in Gujarat after falling off from a moving train.

The youth has been identified as Pranjal Medhi, a resident of Bhatipara in Sualkuchi town of Kamrup district.

According to the family members of the deceased, on June 22, Medhi had left his home to travel to Gujarat for working at a private company.

According to the police, the youth lost his life after falling off from a speeding train. His body has been recovered by the Railway Police of Ahmedabad on Saturday and is currently at the Ahmedabad Police Station.

Medhi’s family members have been contacted by the officials of the police station and informed about the incident.

Meanwhile, Medhi's family members are making preparations to bring the body back to his native place in Sualkuchi.