Elderly Man Accused Of Groping Woman Inside Elevator at Guwahati High-Rise

An elderly man has been accused of allegedly groping a young girl inside an elevator of a high-rise in Guwahati’s Christian Basti area on Tuesday afternoon.
The elderly man allegedly groped the young woman, taking advantage of the fact that both were alone in the elevator, sources informed.
The incident has shocked the residents of the building. After the woman lodged a complaint with the security guard, residents quickly intervened and apprehended the accused man before he could leave the premises.
The accused man has been identified as one Shami Kinnar, hailing from the southern part of India. It is learned that Kinnar is an employee ‘Brahmaputra Agency’ located in the city.
Guwahati police have been informed of the incident.