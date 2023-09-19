Youth Drowns During Idol Immersion In Assam's Dibrugarh

A youth went missing after drowning in Burhi Dihing River during the immersion of an idol at Naharkatia in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.
The deceased youth has been identified as one Rubul Shrawal, a resident of Joypur in the district.
According to information received, the youth slipped and fell into the river during the immersion of goddess ‘Maa Manasa’ idol. He quickly went missing, following which villagers informed authorities.
Local police and a team of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) reached the scene and initiated rescue operations.
The body of the youth is yet to be recovered at the time of filing this report.