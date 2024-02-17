Elderly Man Goes Missing in Guwahati; Untraceable Since Feb 14

In yet another sensational incident, an elderly man went missing from Guwahati, reports said on Saturday.
The missing person has been identified as Dibakar Nath (58), sources said.
As per information received, Nath and his wife had gone to Ganeshguri for shopping with his wife on February 14. However, Nath became untraceable after his wife returned from an ATM withdrawal, according to sources.
The man was a resident of Sarumotoria in the Hengrabari locality.
In this regard, a missing report has been lodged by Nath's family members at the Dispur Police Station. They have further appealed any person receiving inputs about the missing person to contact 9706690194.