Guwahati: 3rd Missing Girl Recovered By Police From Noonmati

In the wake of the sudden disappearance of two minor girls from Guwahati during Saraswati Puja celebrations on Wednesday, news broke in on Thursday of another girl missing.
However, according to the information received on Friday morning, the girl was subsequently recovered from Noonmati area of Guwahati.
As per reports, the third girl, in a series of abduction cases in the past few days, had also gone astray amid Saraswati Puja celebrations on February 14.
Following the reports, the city police launched a search operation and managed to rescue the girl. Officials informed that she was found in the residence of one Samin Ali in Guwahati's Noonmati.
In connection with the matter, the police detained Samin Ali and are questioning him on suspicions of abduction.
On Thursday, February 15, reports claimed that a person named Anowar Hussain had lodged a missing persons report at the Noonmati Police Station stating that his daughter has been untraceable since Wednesday (February 14).
The missing girl was identified as a 15-year-old and an seventh standard student of the Noonmati High School, and a resident of No 2 Babuji Nagar.
The minor girl went missing after attending Saraswati Puja celebrations at her school, reports said. According to the FIR, she was wearing a pink colour salwar with a blue jacket.
The police registered a case numbered 27/24 under Section 366 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and initiated an investigation into it.
Meanwhile, the family members of the girl had mentioned that they suspected the involvement of a youth named Samin Ali behind the case. They claimed that Samin kidnapped their daughter.