Guwahati: Elderly Man Rapes 3-Year-Old Minor in Datalpara

In yet another heinous crime, a minor was raped by a man over 80-years-old in the concrete city of Guwahati on Wednesday.

According to sources, the incident took place in Datalpara where the 3-year-old girl was lured by the elderly man.

He lured her under the pretense of offering chips and raped her.

The victim’s father revealed that the accused used to visit their home often.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at Fatasil Ambari Police Station and the police have arrested the accused.

Further details awaited.