Not happy With Pace of Work: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari upon his visit to Assam on Wednesday said that he is not happy with the pace of work going for the projects which were implemented under his ministry.

Gadkari was reviewing all the National Highway Development Projects in all Northeastern states where senior officials and contractors were present.

He threatened the representatives of the contractors.

Gadkari said, “Work, or Quit the work by yourself.”

He also ordered the company, who was assigned to construct the Jorhat-Majuli Bridge over the mighty Brahmaputra River, to stop the construction work.

He directed the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to assign small construction companies in the state for construction of the bridge.

Nitin Gadkari arrived in Assam on Wednesday and CM Sarma welcomed him with Assamese gamusa.