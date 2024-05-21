Elderly Woman Allegedly Tortured by Daughter Over Land Dispute in Guwahati

In a distressing incident from Lokhra Chariali, Guwahati, an elderly woman has accused her daughter of physical abuse over a land dispute. The victim, Jonaki Das, claims that her daughter, Sonpi Barman, has been torturing her repeatedly in a bid to acquire a piece of land purchased by Das's late husband.
Speaking to the media, Jonaki Das detailed the abuse, stating, “I have been beaten by my daughter on several occasions. She is eyeing a piece of land bought by my late husband. I too have the right to survive, isn’t it? I have visited the Gorchuk police station numerous times for this land-related issue. Already, there is a case going on in the court. Moreover, she had previously claimed to take away the entire land. I have already shared a part of the land with her. As per property rights norms, she owns a piece of land which is around 2.5 katha, but she is now trying to grab the entire land, approximately 6.5 katha, after selling her part to someone.”
The desperate elderly woman has now sought intervention from the Gorchuk police, hoping for resolution and protection from further harm.
This incident comes on the heels of another shocking case in Guwahati, where a man was caught on camera brutally assaulting his father over a family-related dispute, of late. The video, which went viral on social media, showed the son attacking his father with a wooden staff and justifying the violence as an 'internal family dispute.' Following the video's circulation, the police promptly detained the son.
These incidents highlight a troubling trend of familial violence in the city, prompting concerns over the well-being of elderly individuals in such vulnerable situations.