Elderly Woman Allegedly Tortured by Daughter Over Land Dispute in Guwahati

Speaking to the media, Jonaki Das detailed the abuse, stating, “I have been beaten by my daughter on several occasions. She is eyeing a piece of land bought by my late husband. I too have the right to survive, isn’t it? I have visited the Gorchuk police station numerous times for this land-related issue. Already, there is a case going on in the court. Moreover, she had previously claimed to take away the entire land. I have already shared a part of the land with her. As per property rights norms, she owns a piece of land which is around 2.5 katha, but she is now trying to grab the entire land, approximately 6.5 katha, after selling her part to someone.”