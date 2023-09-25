Guwahati News

Elderly Woman Goes Missing from Guwahati’s Birubari

An elderly woman has reportedly gone missing from Birubari locality in Guwahati.

As per reports, the woman identified as Gulapi Das has gone missing since September 21 after she went out of her house in the morning hours.

The family members of Das have lodged a missing report at the Birubari Police Station in this regard.

The family members have sought the help of people to trace the missing woman. They have also announced a cash reward of Rs 5,000 for anyone who could provide information regarding the missing woman.

