Guwahati: 65-Year-Old Woman Goes Missing In Brahmaputra River

A 65-year-old woman has reportedly gone missing in Brahmaputra river from Guwahati’s Dharapur area on Wednesday morning. The missing woman has been identified as Bina Baishya.
According to information received, the woman usually goes for her morning walk on the banks of the River Brahmaputra and is suspected to have slipped and fell in the mighty river.
Sources said that her sandals were recovered from the river bank, adding that suicide angle has not been ruled out yet.
Meanwhile, Azara police and Pandu police reached the scene upon receiving information and initiated search operations.
Efforts are on trace the missing woman, police said.
Recently, two youths went missing while taking bath in River Brahmaputra. The incident was reported from Chandrapur area on the outskirts of Guwahati city.
The missing duo has been identified as Vibarmi Lalu and Rahul Chetry, both hailing from Shillong in Meghalaya.
The duo arrived in Guwahati with six of his friends and had visited Chandrapur for recreational purposes. However, both of them went missing while bathing in the river.
The bodies were later recovered after a prolonged search operation.