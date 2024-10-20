Elderly Woman's Skeletal Remains Discovered in Guwahati

The body of an elderly woman was found in her home in Jyotikuchi, Guwahati on Sunday.
The remains of the woman, identified as Purnima Devi, had reportedly been lying there for several days, with only skeletal remains left.
Purnima Devi lived with her son, who is mentally ill, raising serious questions about the circumstances surrounding her death. Her husband, who worked in the railway department, passed away from a stroke three years ago, leaving her to survive on his pension.
The situation has drawn significant attention, and a forensic team is currently at the scene, alongside a team from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), to investigate the matter thoroughly.