Assam Man's Brutal Murder In Kerala: Throat Slit, Acid Poured on Body

A spine-chilling murder case has come to light in Kerala, involving a woman from Assam who allegedly killed her husband in cold blood.
According to sources, the accused wife, identified as Zahida Khatun, is said to have brutally murdered her husband by slitting his throat, pouring acid over his body, and then fleeing the scene after covering the corpse with a bedsheet.
The victim man, Babul Hussain, originally from Moirabari in Assam's Morigaon district, had moved to Kerala two months ago for work, accompanied by Zahida, his second wife.
For nine days, however, Babul's first wife, who remained in Moirabari, had been unable to contact him. Worried by the prolonged silence, she grew increasingly anxious and began reaching out to acquaintances, trying to trace her husband’s whereabouts.
Eventually, she got in touch with Babul’s landlord in Kerala. To her shock, the landlord instead asked if Babul had returned home, as he had not been seen for several days.
Sensing that something was terribly wrong, the landlord decided to force open the door to Babul's room. Inside, a strong, foul odor filled the air. What he discovered was horrifying—Babul's decomposing body, hidden beneath a bedsheet.
The landlord immediately informed the Kerala police, who have since launched an investigation. Suspicion has fallen on Zahida Khatun and an alleged accomplice, both of whom are currently on the run.
A manhunt has been launched for both the accused.