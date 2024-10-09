Electric Mishap Sparks Fire at Guwahati Puja Pandal, One Injured

Guwahati News

An unfortunate incident unfolded in the early hours of Wednesday at the New Colony Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Guwahati, where an electrician was seriously injured following an electrical mishap.

The accident occurred just before the installation of the goddess on Maha Sasthi, involving a high-voltage wire, which led to a fire that engulfed the pandal.

According to one of the Puja committee members, electricians were working on-site when a sudden blast took place. "While the electricians were working, a blast occurred, and one of the workers fell. The fire spread rapidly, and the electrician sustained injuries. We have admitted him to GMCH," the committee member explained.

The injured worker was immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment. His condition remains critical.

