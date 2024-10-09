Tripura Govt Implements Strict Guidelines on Loudspeakers Ahead of Durga Puja

The Tripura Government has issued strict guidelines concerning the use of loudspeakers and sound systems in light of the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations. This notification follows multiple complaints regarding noise pollution during the festive season.
Director General of Police (DGP) Amitabh Ranjan emphasized that any violations of the government's sound regulations would result in strict action by local police stations. The government's initiative aims to ensure that the festivities adhere to permissible sound limits, thereby minimizing noise pollution.
In preparation for the celebrations, authorities conducted meetings with members of the Durga Puja committees and police officers across the state. The government has urged everyone to comply with the guidelines, highlighting the goal of creating a more peaceful environment during the festivities.
“Sound pollution is a significant issue during any festival, and it occurs at other times as well, often due to loudspeakers and horns. This problem is prevalent throughout the country,” DGP Ranjan stated. He noted that the High Court has issued specific directives to prevent public inconvenience caused by noise, and similar regulations are in place in Tripura.
The guidelines specify that firecrackers must be kept within a certain decibel level, with machines for measuring noise distributed to every sub-division. Clear directives outline permissible decibel levels during designated hours, from 6 AM to 10 PM, with a preference for minimal noise during the night.
To enforce these measures, Ranjan mentioned that meetings will be held at the commandant and Superintendent of Police (SP) levels, and intensive patrolling will be conducted across both rural and urban areas. Compliance with noise regulations at various puja mandaps will be monitored, and immediate action will be taken against any violations.
Ranjan urged the public and media personnel to report excessive sound levels in their areas to facilitate prompt action. “Our main objective is to ensure that all noise remains within permissible limits and that sound is played within specified timeframes. We are committed to effectively implementing these measures,” he added.