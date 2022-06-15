Electricity Can be Restored in Areas of Guwahati Once Water Level Recedes: APDCL

The Assam Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APDCL) on Wednesday said that the power supply in Bishnujyoti path and Rukmininagar areas in Guwahati can be restored only after the water level recedes so as to ensure safety of residents.

Notably, the power department disconnected the electricity in the areas since Monday night for heavy rainfall as the areas are inundated with floods.

The APDCL however said that they are constantly monitoring the situation.

“As informed by APDCL, as the Bishnujyoti path and Rukmininagar areas of Guwahati are submerged in water, power supply can be restored only after the water level recedes so to ensure safety of residents. The situation is being constantly monitored,” the Kamrup Metro district administration said in a tweet.