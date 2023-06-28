Elephant Kills 70-Year-Old Woman Nearby Guwahati Airport

A 70 year old woman was trampled to death by a wild tusker nearby the Guwahati Airport on Tuesday night, said the police.
The incident took place at Satargaon locality under Azara police station.
The deceased has been identified as Kanchan Rabha.
According to reports, the woman was ferociously attacked by the elephant on prowl from nearby reserve forest.
A local onlooker while speaking to the media said, “We saw the elephant coming down from the nearby reserve forest in search of food last night, when the woman tried to scare away the elephant by flaming a torch light. Within moments, the pachyderm charged upon the woman goring her with its tusks and trampling her with a frightening ferocity.”
The woman collapsed on the spot, the local added.
Meanwhile, Rani Forest Reserve official Jayanta Goswami, East Kamrup Forest Division ACF Jayanta Nath and Azara police reached the location and recovered the body of the deceased woman.
The body was later sent to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for a post-mortem.