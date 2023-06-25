Assam: 1 Trampled To Death By Wild Elephant In Jagiroad

At least one person was killed in an attack by a wild elephant in Assam's Jagiroad on Sunday.
As per initial reports, a wild tusker came out in search of food and carried out a carnage leaving one person dead.
The incident took place at Makaria in Nellie village near Jagiroad in the Morigaon district of Assam.
The deceased was identified as Kolimon Deka. The body of the deceased was recovered by the locals.
Earlier in May, as many as three people died in in three separate locations due to elephant attacks.
One person was trampled to death by a wild elephant on Wednesday in Kaliabor in the Nagaon district of Assam. As per initial reports, the wild tusker went on a rampage damaging nearby houses when the victim had stepped forward to try and chase the elephant away.
However, instead of going away, the elephant charged at the man, trampling him to death in the process.
The deceased was identified as Ajit Chaura, a resident of Lengteng village in the Kaliabor subdivision of the Nagaon district of Assam.
In another instance, a youth was killed in an elephant attack Butmari char area in Juria under Nagaon district. The deceased has been identified as Sirajul Islam.
Similarly, a man was trampled to death at Ketekibari in Dwarka village under Goalpara district.