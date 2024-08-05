Elephant Rescued After Extensive Operation in Guwahati

Attempts to sedate the elephant on July 27, 29, and 31 were unsuccessful due to challenging terrain and poor road access. By August 4, the combined forest and police teams managed to contain the elephant in the Kalipur area. After ten hours of dedicated effort on August 4, the elephant was successfully tranquilized by the Assam State Zoo rescue team, led by FVO Dr. Pranab Das, and rescued from Kalipur at around 3 am on August 5, 2024. The operation concluded by 7 am, with the elephant being transported to Rani RF in Kamrup East Division for release. No major injuries were reported.