Guwahati: Wild Elephant Kills Man in Deepor Beel

In yet another case of man-animal conflict, a 45-year-old man lost his life after being attacked by a wild elephant at Deepor Beel on the outskirts of Guwahati.
The deceased has been identified as Kamal Kalita.
Sources informed that the attack occurred on Monday night in the Miki Para area when Kalita encountered the wild elephant. Subsequently, the elephant attacked him, and Kalita was trampled to death.
Kalita, a labourer by profession, was found dead on the scene. Forest officials were notified and arrived at the location, sending the body to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for a post-mortem examination.
Elsewhere, residents near Nilachal Hills, close to the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, are on edge due to the presence of another wild elephant in the area.
Forest officials believe the elephant may have strayed from Orang National Park. Efforts are currently underway to safely rescue the elephant and return it to its natural habitat in Orang.