Elusive Poacher Arrested By Bengal Police After 5 Years In Guwahati

West Bengal Police carried out a significant operation in Guwahati and managed to arrest an elusive poacher on Tuesday after tracking him for around five years, officials informed.
As per reports, a joint operation orchestrated by West Bengal Police and the forest department in Guwahati resulted in the entrapment of the notorious poacher.
According to the information at hand, the Geetanagar Police in Guwahati assisted the West Bengal Police in their operation to nab the poacher. The arrested individual was identified as Risak Narjinari, a resident of Falakata city which falls in the Alipurduar district of West Bengal.
Following his successful capture, officials informed that he was accused of several crimes including poaching of rhino horns and elephant tusks in different parts of India.
The action was carried out based on a 2019 complaint filed against the accused at the Falakata Police Station in West Bengal. Based on the complaint, the police had issued a lookout for him which led him to go into hiding in Assam.
For the past five years, the police have been looking for him and finally they managed to track him in Guwahati. He was tracked to Ambikagiri Nagar in Guwahati from where he was arrested today.
Subsequently, the West Bengal Police are waiting for arrangements to transport him to the state where he will be processed according to the provisions of the law.