STF Assam Arrests Three Poachers, Seizes Rhino Horn in Sonapur

The Special Task Force (STF), Assam arrested three poachers and seized a rhino horn from their possesion during an operation conducted on Saturday night, reports said.
As per reports, the STF conducted an operation at a lodge in Sonapur in Kamrup Metro district last night based on specific inputs. The operation was conducted at Room no. 103 of the specific lodge where three poachers were nabbed.
Reportedly, a rhino horn was seized from their possession which the poachers had kept hidden inside the room. Along with this, the STF also seized two scooties bearing registration numbers AS 01 EL 3364 and AS 01 EZ 8077, three mobile phones, and cash, reports said.
The apprehended persons have been identified as Ikram Hussain (36), Rajab Ali (62) and Amirul Islam (40).
An investigation is underway into the case.