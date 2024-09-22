Eminent Assamese Playwright Basanta Saikia Passes Away at 93

Renowned Assamese playwright Basanta Saikia passed away at the age of 93.
According to sources, he breathed his last at his residence in Guwahati on Sunday.
Saikia is a notable dramatist of Assam who is specially known for Absurd drama. He was widely known for his notable plays such as Manuh, Majnishar Jui, Bhanguwa Raja, and Nartaki.
Manuh (1977) is the best drama of Basanta Saikia and the second absurd drama of Assamese literature.
Basanta Saikia’s drama mainly dealt with the topic of people and society. His drama Kathgorat Ajir Laluksola (2009) is one of the famous dramas deals with many problems of Assam like migration, terrorism, corruption, inflation etc. The drama Majnishar Jui is based on an incident where the town was got fired for giving shelter to the refugee.