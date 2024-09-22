Eminent Assamese Playwright Basanta Saikia Passes Away at 93

Manuh (1977) is the best drama of Basanta Saikia and the second absurd drama of Assamese literature.

Basanta Saikia’s drama mainly dealt with the topic of people and society. His drama Kathgorat Ajir Laluksola (2009) is one of the famous dramas deals with many problems of Assam like migration, terrorism, corruption, inflation etc. The drama Majnishar Jui is based on an incident where the town was got fired for giving shelter to the refugee.