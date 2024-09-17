Renowned Assamese artist Digen Mahanta passed away in Guwahati on Tuesday. He passed away at around 8 pm today.
Mahanta was the younger brother of the late Khagen Mahanta, a legendary figure in Assamese music.
Digen Mahanta was a first-class vocal artist at All India Radio (AIR), Guwahati. He was widely known for his evergreen song, “Tumi Rowa Xei Xewali Jupa Aji Pratham Fulise”, which remains one of his most cherished melodies.
Mahanta, who received numerous accolades from various institutions, has left a considerable void in the cultural landscape of Assam with his passing. Born in Nagaon, the artist was honored with the ‘Sur-Ratna Jagya Bezbaruah Award’ by the leading social and cultural organization, Gandhar, in Nagaon in 2022. His contributions to Assamese music and culture were widely recognized and celebrated.