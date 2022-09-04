Eminent Folklorist Dr. Prabin Chandra Das Passes Away

Guwahati-based eminent folklorist and researcher Dr. Prabin Chandra Das passed away late last night here.

According to reports, Dr. Das had been bed-ridden for a long time following a brain stroke.

The noted writer had been admitted to Health City Hospital in Guwahati’s Khanapara area where he had been receiving treatment. He passed away there last night at around 1.30 am.

It may be noted that the eminent personality was a former professor at department of folklore research at Gauhati University.

The folklorist is also known for his writings. Some of his famous works include ‘Bon Birinar Sat’, ‘Boxontar Bauli Bukusat’, ‘Seuj Monor Din’ and ‘Xomaj Xahitya Xangskriti’, the last of which had been translated into English, titled Society Literature Culture.