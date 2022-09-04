BJP Likely To Pull Out Of NPP-Led Alliance In Meghalaya

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to withdraw support from the National People’s Party (NPP) led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government within a month, party national vice-president and Meghalaya in-charge M Chuba Ao said on Saturday.

The BJP has two MLAs in the coalition government including six parties, dominated by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s NPP.

Discussions on the matter are underway at various levels of the party, Ao informed, mentioning that that a final course of action will emerge within a month following the end of talks.

He said that the party has been taking note of the varied reports of allegations of corruption against the Meghalaya government and the CBI would handle the charges after they acquire all the papers.

According to reports, following the arrest of Meghalaya BJP vice-president Bernard N Marak, the relation with Sangma-led NPP has deteriorated, even though the BJP is an important part of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).