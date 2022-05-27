Eminent Writer Rongbong Terang Conferred D.Litt. Degree

Eminent writer Rongbong Terang was conferred with the Doctor of Literature (D.Litt.) degree for his immense contribution to Assamese literature and culture.

The honour was conferred on Terang by Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi at Cotton University.

Terang received the honour at the second convocation of the Cotton University that was held at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Friday.