Eminent Writer Rongbong Terang Conferred D.Litt. Degree

Eminent writer Rongbong Terang was conferred with the Doctor of Literature (D.Litt.) degree for his immense contribution to Assamese literature and culture.
The honour was conferred on Terang by Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi at Cotton University.
Terang received the honour at the second convocation of the Cotton University that was held at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Friday.
Education minister Ranoj Pegu graced the occasion as the guest of honour. Meanwhile Professor Basuthkar Jagadeeshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hyderabad delivered the convocation address.
More than 1000 students were awarded their respective degrees by Jagdish Mukhi and 57 students were awarded gold medals on the occasion. Meanwhile 11 students were also awarded their doctorate degrees in different disciplines.
Notably, Rongbong Terang was conferred the Padmashree for his literary work ‘Rongmilir Hanhi’ in 1981. He was also the president of Asam Sahitya Sabha for two terms.
Some other awards conferred on Terang are Asam Sahitya Sabha's Bishnu Rabha award in 1982, Asom Prakashan Parishad in 1983, Padma Shri in 1989, Asam Sahitya Sabha's Basudev Jalan award in2008 and Mahapurush Madhavdev in 2008.
