Vivo Northeast Provides Relief to Flood-Hit People in Haflong

In a bid to help the disaster-hit people of Dima Hasao district of Assam, mobile phone company Vivo India Northeast has carried out a drive to provide relief materials to the affected people in Haflong and neighbouring areas.

Vivo India Northeast in collaboration with Rongseng Mobile Private Limited on Friday distributed relief materials to families residing at reliefs camp in an around Haflong. The organization distributed around 195 bags of relief materials including 15 kilograms of rice, 3 kilograms of pink lentil, 2 kilograms of potatoes, oil, salt, onion and turmeric among others.

Speaking to media persons, Lalthinjem Hrangkhol, the Manager of Vivo India Northeast said that they felt glad that they could do their bit towards the affected people of Haflong.

He said, “We are grief stricken after what happened in Haflong. Floods do hit the district, but this time it was the worst disaster we had ever seen. So we thought of providing some help to the people in Halfong and neighbouring areas.”