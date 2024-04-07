Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: ‘Inspiring Women Forum’ Paves The Way for Success

Prasenjit Deb
In a bid to foster the entrepreneurial spirit among women in Assam and Northeast India, Inspiring Women, a startup initiative led by Arindam Bora, has been making significant strides since its establishment three years ago. The platform aims to empower women entrepreneurs by providing them with essential tools, networking opportunities, and digital exposure through its web portal, InspiringWomen.in.
Proprietor Arindam Bora elucidated, "Inspiring Women is a startup primarily focused on supporting businesswomen from Assam and the Northeast region. We offer these entrepreneurs the opportunity to showcase their businesses, products, and services on a digital platform. Our second objective is to highlight their success stories, struggles, funding experiences, and the background behind their ventures."
Currently, the platform boasts a roster of 40 women entrepreneurs, with plans for further expansion. Bora emphasized their digital outreach efforts, stating, "We actively promote our entrepreneurs through periodic features on Instagram and Facebook, garnering an average reach of 4000 visitors per month on our website. Additionally, our social media presence reaches an average of 600 to 1000 individuals."
The response from the entrepreneurial community, particularly in Guwahati, has been overwhelmingly positive. Bora noted, "Many women entrepreneurs in Guwahati have expressed their satisfaction after joining our platform. We also extend support to young and aspiring entrepreneurs through workshops, training programs, and developmental initiatives, attracting 10 to 12 entrepreneurs under the age of 30."
Inspiring Women's impact extends beyond urban centers, with participation from rural women entrepreneurs in districts such as Nagaon, Sonitpur, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia. The platform's core activities include facilitating idea exchange, business advertising, entrepreneurship awareness, and digital support to foster professional growth.
As Inspiring Women continues to empower and uplift women entrepreneurs across Assam and the Northeast, it serves as a beacon of inspiration and opportunity in the region's business landscape.