Enforcement Officer Arrested in Guwahati for Illegal Money Collection

In a significant crackdown on corruption, Basistha Police in Guwahati on Friday arrested Enforcement Officer Naba Deka on charges of illegal money collection from trucks and dumpers transporting construction materials such as stone, sand, and soil without proper authorization.

The collections reportedly took place in areas including Jorabat, 14th Mile, and Khanapara.

According to police sources, two separate cases had been registered at the Basistha Police Station in connection with the illegal extortion. Naba Deka was arrested based on one of these complaints. He is currently posted at the Betkuchi office of the Transport Department. Though a native of Nalbari, the officer had been residing in Hatigaon on rent.

The arrest follows long-standing allegations of illegal financial dealings, prompting the police to take suo motu action. In addition to Naba Deka, five others have been arrested in connection with the case. They have been identified as Saurav Rongpi, Kulen Rongpi, Naziruddin Ahmed, Bipul Ingti, and Nongkur.

Further investigation is underway to uncover the extent of the illegal operations and identify any other individuals involved.

