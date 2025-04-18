Assam: Suspected Kidnapper Arrested After Abducted Girl Rescued in Panikhaiti

A suspected kidnapper was caught and beaten by locals at Panikhaiti near Guwahati under the Kamrup Metropolitan district after allegedly abducting a 14-year-old girl. The accused, identified as Mobzeil Khan from Barpeta, reportedly kidnapped the girl from Srinagar locality on GS Road on April 15.

Advertisment

On Thursday, Khan attempted to flee after dropping the girl near Gobardhan in Chandrapur, travelling in a vehicle with registration number AS01PC 9374. However, vigilant locals who witnessed the incident chased the vehicle and managed to catch the suspect at Panikhaiti, where they thrashed him before handing him over to the police.

The girl, originally from Gobardhan in Chandrapur, had been living with her aunt in Srinagar when she was abducted by Khan on April 15. The accused allegedly returned the girl to Gobardhan and attempted to escape after dropping her off.

The girl's family had filed an FIR at Dispur Police Station three days ago, but the police had not been able to locate her until today.

Also Read: Guwahati: Luxury Vehicle Goes Missing After Being Rented for Tour; Fraud Suspected