Engineer, Contractor of AK Construction Company to be Produced Before Court Today

The engineer and contractor of the AK Construction Company will be produced before a court in Guwahati on Monday.
The engineer Baljit Hari was under police custody for three days and contractor Parijat Saikia was in police custody for the last two days.
It may be mentioned that, on June 8, a tragic accident in Guwahati’s Ganeshguri area claimed the life of one student. Following this, the Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water and Sewerage Board lodged an FIR against AK Construction Company after noticing discrepancies in work due to negligence to duty.
It is alleged that the construction company did not fill the potholes after the completion of work and did not place slabs to cover manholes on the required areas.
AK Construction Company is owned by M Venkateswara Rao. It is listed under Borewell Contractors in Guwahati and was contracted for water supply project at 12 locations in the city. The Jal board however noticed several discrepancies in their works.
Meanwhile, the director of the company, B. Balaji was arrested from his office in Narengi on June 9. The company’s owner M Venkateswara Rao is currently absconding after the incident occurred.