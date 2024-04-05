Escalator Malfunction Raises Concerns Over Infrastructure Maintenance in Ganeshguri

In a setback for the model of development championed by the Guwahati Development Department (GDD), the escalator situated at the foot over bridge in Ganeshguri locality, Guwahati, has malfunctioned. This incident has sparked discussions not only on the importance of infrastructure development but also on the crucial aspect of its maintenance and upkeep.
The malfunctioning escalator has brought to light concerns regarding the effectiveness of infrastructure management systems. Residents and commuters have expressed disappointment over the inconvenience caused by the breakdown, emphasizing the need for timely repairs and regular maintenance to ensure the smooth functioning of public amenities.
This incident serves as a reminder for the Guwahati Development Department (GDD) to not only focus on constructing new infrastructure but also to prioritize its long-term maintenance to uphold the standards of development in the city.