Advocate General Devajit Saikia, representing the government, submitted an affidavit outlining the government's efforts to address procedural oversights since the sanctuary's establishment in 2009. Boundary disputes persist, with several revenue villages falling within the sanctuary's jurisdiction. Advocate Federal Devajit Lon Saikia affirmed the government's dedication to conservation efforts, clarifying its intention to streamline procedures in consultation with both state and central wildlife boards.