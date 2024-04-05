Gauhati HC Halts Assam Govt's Attempt to Denotify Deepor Beel Wildlife Sanctuary

In a significant development, the Gauhati High Court on Friday intervened to halt the Assam Cabinet's decision to denotify the Deepor Beel Wildlife Sanctuary.
The court deemed the decision premature and directed the government to refrain from issuing any such notification. However, the order is contingent upon any conflicting directives from the Supreme Court.
The state government stressed its adherence to Supreme Court protocols and legal statutes before proceeding with any denotification measures. Concerns among residents have been raised regarding potential ecological repercussions amid the government's plans for eco-tourism, emphasizing the necessity for balanced development without compromising the wetland's delicate ecology.
Advocate General Devajit Saikia, representing the government, submitted an affidavit outlining the government's efforts to address procedural oversights since the sanctuary's establishment in 2009. Boundary disputes persist, with several revenue villages falling within the sanctuary's jurisdiction. Advocate Federal Devajit Lon Saikia affirmed the government's dedication to conservation efforts, clarifying its intention to streamline procedures in consultation with both state and central wildlife boards.