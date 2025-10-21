“Even in Death, He Uplifts Us”: Zubeen Garg’s Khsetra Empowers Lives

Even after his passing, Zubeen Garg’s Khsetra in Sonapur continues to be a lifeline for countless families, extending the singer’s legacy of generosity and support for the underprivileged. During his lifetime, Zubeen was widely known for his philanthropic work, and today, his spirit of compassion lives on through the Khsetra.

Local families sustain themselves by selling incense sticks, diyas, and water bottles at small stalls around the memorial. These modest earnings help households make ends meet, while visitors and shopkeepers consistently acknowledge one thing: Zubeen Garg’s enduring commitment to helping those in need.

Fans from across Assam flock to the memorial every day, drawn by the desire to pay homage to their beloved artist. A fan, who traveled from Udalguri to visit the site this morning, said, “How Zubeen da worked for the poor during his lifetime continues even after his death. People from all religions and communities come here, helping those who sell items. Even though Zubeen da is no longer physically present, he has not left the world and will continue to live on forever.”

A shopkeeper woman, carrying her child on her shoulder, added, “Zubeen da was a warm-hearted man, always helping the needy. Because of him, we are able to sustain our homes. We spend the whole day here selling, and it gives us hope and dignity.”

From small stalls providing livelihoods to families, to admirers visiting to honor the singer, Zubeen Garg’s Khsetra has become more than a memorial—it is a living testament to his enduring legacy of empathy, service, and community empowerment. Even in death, Zubeen Garg continues to uplift lives, proving that true legends never truly leave the world.