Fans Illuminate Zubeen Garg’s Dream Home on His Unfulfilled Diwali

The dream Zubeen Garg once envisioned for his home in Kharguli remains unfinished, but his fans refused to let darkness overshadow it this Diwali. Though the construction of the sprawling house on Kharguli hill was left incomplete, admirers gathered on the festival day, lighting up the home with diyas and even inscribing Zubeen Garg’s name in glowing letters.

The hilltop residence, which Zubeen had last visited on September 13, was designed as a sprawling dream home—with a massive studio, verdant trees all around, and a sweeping view of the Brahmaputra. It was to be the realization of his vision for a serene creative haven.

Construction, however, remains only about 40% complete. Upon returning from Singapore, Zubeen had reportedly instructed the masons to resume work, but the project is still far from finished. Yet, this Diwali, his fans ensured that the house glimmered with light, celebrating his legacy and keeping the spirit of his dreams alive.